Dodgers' Ryu Hyun-jin homers, pitches 7 solid innings in win
SEOUL, Sept. 23 (Yonhap) -- This is not a misprint. Ryu Hyun-jin hammered a solo home run to key the Los Angeles Dodgers' 7-4, come-from-behind victory over the Colorado Rockies at home Sunday (local time).
By the way, the South Korean left-hander also tossed seven solid innings, holding the Rockies to three runs while striking out eight at Dodger Stadium.
By collecting his first victory since Aug. 11, Ryu improved to 13-5. His ERA went up slightly from 2.35 to 2.41, but he still leads Major League Baseball (MLB) in that category.
The eight strikeouts were Ryu's most in a start since June 16. He also didn't walk anybody for the second straight start.
This was the Dodgers' final home game of the 2019 regular season, and they earned their 100th win. Ryu was also the winning pitcher when the Dodgers beat the Arizona Diamondbacks on Opening Day on March 28.
Ryu has clearly enjoyed homecooking, as he finished with a 10-1 mark with a 1.93 ERA in 14 starts at Dodger Stadium this year.
Save for two dingers he served up, Ryu was his typically efficient self on the mound. After giving up a solo home run to Garrett Hampson with one out in the first, Ryu faced the minimum for the next four innings.
He struck out three consecutive batters in one stretch, and induced two double play balls in the fourth and the fifth innings.
With the Dodgers down 1-0, Ryu led off the bottom fifth with a solo shot off the Rockies' starter Antonio Senzatela for his first career home run. Later in the fifth, the Dodgers went ahead 5-1 with a grand slam by Cody Bellinger off new pitcher Jake McGee. They never trailed again.
Ryu pitched around a one-out double by Trevor Story in the sixth. Ian Desmond led off the Rockies' seventh with a single and moved to second on a sacrifice bunt. But then Ryu made a nice defensive play, fielding a comebacker by Josh Fuentes and getting Desmond hung up in a rundown between the second and third.
Ryu was one out away from escaping with another gem, but he left a changeup out over the plate for Hilliard, who sent it over the right-field wall for a two-run shot that made it 5-3.
Ryu struck out Drew Butera to close out the seventh, and the Dodgers went to the bullpen to begin the eighth.
The Dodgers made sure Ryu would get his victory this time, as Corey Seager blasted a solo homer in the bottom seventh and catcher Will Smith added another solo shot in the eighth.
This was Ryu's sixth start with Smith, a rookie, doing the catching. With Smith behind the plate, Ryu had a 5.81 ERA prior to Sunday, compared with a 1.60 ERA throwing to Russell Martin in 19 games.
