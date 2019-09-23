GC Pharma to open office in Boston
SEOUL, Sept. 23 (Yonhap) -- GC Pharma said Monday it will open a new office in the U.S. city of Boston as the South Korean drug company moves to tap deeper into the world's largest drug market.
The office will be opened on Oct. 11, the company said. GC Pharma already operates a U.S. corporate body named GCAM, Inc.
"We opened the Boston office to collect data that can be useful for the development of new drugs," said a company official who asked not to be named. "Boston will be helpful to collect data and to strengthen networks as there are many companies and research centers in the city."
Boston, along with San Francisco, is considered the largest biotech cluster in the United States and home to almost 2,000 biotechnology companies.
Other South Korean companies have also opened offices in Boston, including Yuhan Corp. this year. LG Chem Ltd., South Korea's top chemical firm, also operates a research center in the city.
