Another suspected case of African swine fever reported
SEJONG, Sept. 23 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's agricultural ministry said Monday another suspected case of African swine fever (ASF) was reported after the country confirmed two cases of the deadly animal disease last week.
The suspected case was reported from a farm in Gimpo, located roughly 30 kilometers west of Seoul, according to the ministry.
South Korea's first-ever confirmed case of ASF was reported in Paju, located near the border with North Korea last week. The second confirmed case was reported the following day in the neighboring Yeoncheon.
So far, all confirmed or suspected cases came from northern areas of Gyeonggi Province, adjacent with the inter-Korean border.


