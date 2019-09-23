Yonhap news advisory for Monday, Sept. 23
General
-- Follow-up on prosecution's probe into corruption allegations involving justice minister's family
-- Follow-up on preparations for defense cost-sharing talks with U.S.
-- (Yonhap Feature) Rare opening of embassies offers glimpse of history, architectural beauty
Economy & Finance
-- Follow-up stories on African swine fever cases in S. Korea
-- Exports tally for Sept. 1-20
BTS leader donates 100 mln won for students with hearing impairments
(LEAD) N.K. says discussions on denuclearization possible only after all threats are removed
Moon issues 'grave warning' against public agencies for wrong naming of East Sea
Moon issues 'grave warning' against public agencies for wrong naming of East Sea
Typhoon Tapah forecast to bring heavy rain to southern S. Korea
S. Korea raises typhoon alert level to 'vigilance' from 'attention'
Typhoon Tapah approaching S. Korea's southern island of Jeju
(3rd LD) Typhoon Tapah lashes S. Korea with strong winds, heavy rains
Russia ships nearly 2,000 tons of refined oil to N. Korea in June and July
(2nd LD) Moon heads to New York for summit with Trump, U.N. session