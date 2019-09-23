Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Yonhap news advisory for Monday, Sept. 23

All Headlines 09:16 September 23, 2019

The following stories are scheduled to be covered by Yonhap News Agency. Your queries are welcome. Yonhap's English-language news desk can be reached by telephone at 82-2-398-3451 (general) and 82-2-398-3460 (economics), and by email at sshim@yna.co.kr or sam@yna.co.kr.

General

-- Follow-up on prosecution's probe into corruption allegations involving justice minister's family

-- Follow-up on preparations for defense cost-sharing talks with U.S.

-- (Yonhap Feature) Rare opening of embassies offers glimpse of history, architectural beauty

Economy & Finance

-- Follow-up stories on African swine fever cases in S. Korea

-- Exports tally for Sept. 1-20
(END)

Keywords
#news advisory
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Main Article Right Now
HOME All Headlines
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!