Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Doosan Heavy completes thermal power plant in Vietnam

All Headlines 09:11 September 23, 2019

SEOUL, Sept. 23 (Yonhap) -- Doosan Heavy Industries & Construction Co., South Korea's top power equipment maker, said Monday it has completed construction of a thermal power plant in Vietnam.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony for the Vinh Tan 4 coal-powered thermal power plant with a capacity of 1,200 megawatts, was held in Binh Thuan Province, 230 kilometers east of Ho Chi Minh City, on Saturday, the company said.

Doosan Heavy bagged the 1.6 trillion-won (US$1.3 billion) project to build the power plant from Vietnam Electricity (EVN) in 2013.

Doosan Heavy said it plans to secure more orders in Vietnam, where the demand for power plants is growing. The company has so far secured eight power plant projects in Vietnam since 2010.

This photo provided by Doosan Heavy Industries & Construction Co., shows officials from Doosan Heavy and Vietnam Electricity at a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the Vinh Tan 4 power plant in Binh Thuan Province, Vietnam, on Sept. 21, 2019. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

kdon@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keywords
#Doosan Heavy #Vietnam
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All Headlines
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!