Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Monday's weather forecast

All Headlines 09:04 September 23, 2019

SEOUL, Sept. 23 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Monday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 25/15 Cloudy 10

Incheon 24/16 Cloudy 0

Suwon 24/15 Cloudy 0

Cheongju 23/16 Cloudy 20

Daejeon 23/17 Cloudy 0

Chuncheon 23/14 Cloudy 30

Gangneung 20/16 Rain 30

Jeonju 23/16 Cloudy 10

Gwangju 24/17 Cloudy 0

Jeju 24/20 Cloudy 20

Daegu 23/17 Cloudy 20

Busan 23/18 Cloudy 20

(END)

Keywords
#weather
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All Headlines
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!