N.K. propaganda outlets slam U.S. for hampering inter-Korean relations
SEOUL, Sept. 23 (Yonhap) -- North Korean propaganda outlets accused the United States of hampering inter-Korean relations Monday, while urging South Korea to push for cross-border relations independent of outside intervention.
The criticism came after a U.S. State Department official said in a recent interview with the Voice of America that progress in inter-Korean relations cannot be pushed independently from progress in denuclearization negotiations.
"The U.S. has put pressure on the South Korean authorities by threatening that the North-South relations cannot be separated from the 'North Korea nuclear problem' again," Meari, one of the North's propaganda websites, said.
"It is tantamount to declaring that under no circumstances can the North-South relations take a step forward without their 'approval,'" it added. "The U.S. must stop having misconceptions about its status and role, and stop foolish acts that draw shared rage from our (Korean) people."
Uriminzokkiri, another propaganda website, urged South Korea to push for inter-Korean policy independently.
"The South Korean authorities are currently at the mercy of outside forces' orders without thinking about implementing its obligations with regard to the North-South relations that it has pledged in front of our people and the international community," the website said.
Seoul should drop such toadyism and take the path toward inter-Korean cooperation, it said.
kokobj@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
BTS leader donates 100 mln won for students with hearing impairments
-
2
Police identify suspect in serial murder case from 1980s
-
3
(LEAD) N.K. says discussions on denuclearization possible only after all threats are removed
-
4
(LEAD) Police identify suspect in serial murder case from 1980s
-
5
Moon issues 'grave warning' against public agencies for wrong naming of East Sea
-
1
(LEAD) N.K. says discussions on denuclearization possible only after all threats are removed
-
2
Police identify suspect in serial murder case from 1980s
-
3
Moon issues 'grave warning' against public agencies for wrong naming of East Sea
-
4
(LEAD) Police identify suspect in serial murder case from 1980s
-
5
Typhoon Tapah forecast to bring heavy rain to southern S. Korea
-
1
S. Korea raises typhoon alert level to 'vigilance' from 'attention'
-
2
Typhoon Tapah approaching S. Korea's southern island of Jeju
-
3
(3rd LD) Typhoon Tapah lashes S. Korea with strong winds, heavy rains
-
4
Russia ships nearly 2,000 tons of refined oil to N. Korea in June and July
-
5
(2nd LD) Moon heads to New York for summit with Trump, U.N. session