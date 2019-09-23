Prosecution raids justice minister's house over corruption scandal
All Headlines 09:23 September 23, 2019
SEOUL, Sept. 23 (Yonhap) -- The prosecution raided the residence of Justice Minister Cho Kuk on Monday as part of its widening probe into corruption allegations involving his family.
Investigators were sent to his house in southern Seoul at around 9 a.m. amid probes into allegations that his wife forged a college presidential citation to help her daughter enroll in a medical school. Cho's wife was indicted on those charges early this month.
His family is also under probe over its dubious investment in a private equity fund.
sooyeon@yna.co.kr
(END)
Keywords
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
1
BTS leader donates 100 mln won for students with hearing impairments
-
2
Police identify suspect in serial murder case from 1980s
-
3
(LEAD) N.K. says discussions on denuclearization possible only after all threats are removed
-
4
(LEAD) Police identify suspect in serial murder case from 1980s
-
5
Moon issues 'grave warning' against public agencies for wrong naming of East Sea
Most Saved
-
1
(LEAD) N.K. says discussions on denuclearization possible only after all threats are removed
-
2
Police identify suspect in serial murder case from 1980s
-
3
Moon issues 'grave warning' against public agencies for wrong naming of East Sea
-
4
(LEAD) Police identify suspect in serial murder case from 1980s
-
5
Typhoon Tapah forecast to bring heavy rain to southern S. Korea
-
1
S. Korea raises typhoon alert level to 'vigilance' from 'attention'
-
2
Typhoon Tapah approaching S. Korea's southern island of Jeju
-
3
(3rd LD) Typhoon Tapah lashes S. Korea with strong winds, heavy rains
-
4
Russia ships nearly 2,000 tons of refined oil to N. Korea in June and July
-
5
(2nd LD) Moon heads to New York for summit with Trump, U.N. session