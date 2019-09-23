Foreign defense attaches to visit military installations in S. Korea
SEOUL, Sept. 23 (Yonhap) -- A group of foreign defense attaches based in South Korea was to visit military facilities in a program designed to boost their understanding of the country's security situation, the defense ministry said Monday.
Under the three-day tour program starting Monday, some 50 military officers at foreign diplomatic missions here and their spouses are scheduled to visit the Navy's Third Fleet headquarters, the Air Force's 20th Fighter Wing, and the Army's armor school in the central and southern parts of the country.
They will also visit the state-run Agency for Defense Development headquarters and the factory of Kia Motors Corp., the country's major carmaker, which also manufactures major military vehicles, according to the defense ministry.
The trip, which has usually been organized twice a year by the ministry, is "meant to help enhance their understanding of the current security circumstances of the peninsula, including the military's efforts to support the ongoing peace efforts" involving North Korea, the ministry added.
graceoh@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
BTS leader donates 100 mln won for students with hearing impairments
-
2
Police identify suspect in serial murder case from 1980s
-
3
(LEAD) N.K. says discussions on denuclearization possible only after all threats are removed
-
4
(LEAD) Police identify suspect in serial murder case from 1980s
-
5
Moon issues 'grave warning' against public agencies for wrong naming of East Sea
-
1
(LEAD) N.K. says discussions on denuclearization possible only after all threats are removed
-
2
Police identify suspect in serial murder case from 1980s
-
3
Moon issues 'grave warning' against public agencies for wrong naming of East Sea
-
4
(LEAD) Police identify suspect in serial murder case from 1980s
-
5
Typhoon Tapah forecast to bring heavy rain to southern S. Korea
-
1
S. Korea raises typhoon alert level to 'vigilance' from 'attention'
-
2
Typhoon Tapah approaching S. Korea's southern island of Jeju
-
3
(3rd LD) Typhoon Tapah lashes S. Korea with strong winds, heavy rains
-
4
Russia ships nearly 2,000 tons of refined oil to N. Korea in June and July
-
5
(2nd LD) Moon heads to New York for summit with Trump, U.N. session