(LEAD) Foreign defense attaches visit military installations in S. Korea
(ATTN: RECASTS headline, paras 1-3 as tour starts; CHANGES photo)
SEOUL, Sept. 23 (Yonhap) -- A group of foreign defense attaches visited military facilities in South Korea in a program designed to boost their understanding of the country's security situation, the defense ministry said Monday.
Under the three-day tour program starting Monday, the military officers from 25 foreign diplomatic missions here and their spouses visited the Air Force's 20th Fighter Wing south of Seoul in Seosan, South Chungcheong Province, and the state-run Agency for Defense Development headquarters.
They were also scheduled to visit the Army's armor school and Navy's Third Fleet headquarters in the southern part of the country, as well as the factory of Kia Motors Corp., a major carmaker, that also manufactures military vehicles, according to the defense ministry.
The trip, which has usually been organized twice a year by the ministry, is "meant to help enhance their understanding of the current security circumstances of the peninsula, including the military's efforts to support the ongoing peace efforts" involving North Korea, the ministry added.
graceoh@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
BTS leader donates 100 mln won for students with hearing impairments
-
2
Police identify suspect in serial murder case from 1980s
-
3
(LEAD) N.K. says discussions on denuclearization possible only after all threats are removed
-
4
(LEAD) Police identify suspect in serial murder case from 1980s
-
5
S. Korea raises typhoon alert level to 'vigilance' from 'attention'
-
1
(LEAD) N.K. says discussions on denuclearization possible only after all threats are removed
-
2
Police identify suspect in serial murder case from 1980s
-
3
(LEAD) Police identify suspect in serial murder case from 1980s
-
4
Typhoon Tapah forecast to bring heavy rain to southern S. Korea
-
5
S. Korea raises typhoon alert level to 'vigilance' from 'attention'
-
1
Typhoon Tapah approaching S. Korea's southern island of Jeju
-
2
(3rd LD) Typhoon Tapah lashes S. Korea with strong winds, heavy rains
-
3
Russia ships nearly 2,000 tons of refined oil to N. Korea in June and July
-
4
(2nd LD) Moon in New York for summit with Trump, U.N. session
-
5
(2nd LD) Moon heads to New York for summit with Trump, U.N. session