Hyundai G70, Kona win AutoPacific Ideal Vehicle Award
SEOUL, Sept. 23 (Yonhap) -- Hyundai Motor Co.'s G70 sedan and the Kona subcompact SUV won the 2019 Ideal Vehicle Award from U.S. automotive research and consulting firm AutoPacific, Inc., the company said Monday.
The Genesis G70 and the Kona earned the highest score in the compact luxury car and compact crossover SUV segment, respectively, according to a company spokesman.
The Ideal Vehicle Awards are based on responses from more than 50,000 owners of new vehicles across all major manufacturers. It recognizes vehicles that best meet owner expectations in terms of size, performance, efficiency, technology and convenience features, design and overall value in 25 segments.
"Whether it be equipping our vehicles with advanced safety technology or creating a satisfying in-vehicle experience, all our efforts are focused on meeting our customer needs and desires," Director Scott Margason in charge of product planning at Hyundai Motor America said in a statement.
(END)
