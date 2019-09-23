Insurers' risk-based capital ratio rises in Q2
SEOUL, Sept. 23 (Yonhap) -- Insurance firms in South Korea saw their risk-based capital ratio increase in the second quarter of this year, data showed Monday.
The risk-based capital (RBC) ratio -- the actual solvency capital divided by the minimum solvency capital required -- of insurance firms stood at 282.4 percent at the end of June, up 8.5 percentage points from three months earlier, according to the data from the Financial Supervisory Service (FSS).
The RBC is required to be above the regulatory standard of 100 percent, the FSS said.
"Insurance companies will be encouraged to improve their financial stability in a preemptive manner by boosting and strengthening the crisis situation analysis," the FSS said in a statement.
Insurance firms in South Korea are required to gradually increase their capital reserves to better cope with changes in global accounting rules.
South Korea is one of more than 100 nations that will adopt a new global bookkeeping regime known as the International Financial Reporting Standards 17 in January 2021.
When adopted, some insurers in South Korea will face recapitalization pressure because the new rules require insurers to report liabilities based on their market value, instead of the book value of insurance policies.
kdh@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
BTS leader donates 100 mln won for students with hearing impairments
-
2
Police identify suspect in serial murder case from 1980s
-
3
(LEAD) N.K. says discussions on denuclearization possible only after all threats are removed
-
4
(LEAD) Police identify suspect in serial murder case from 1980s
-
5
S. Korea raises typhoon alert level to 'vigilance' from 'attention'
-
1
(LEAD) N.K. says discussions on denuclearization possible only after all threats are removed
-
2
Police identify suspect in serial murder case from 1980s
-
3
(LEAD) Police identify suspect in serial murder case from 1980s
-
4
Typhoon Tapah forecast to bring heavy rain to southern S. Korea
-
5
S. Korea raises typhoon alert level to 'vigilance' from 'attention'
-
1
Typhoon Tapah approaching S. Korea's southern island of Jeju
-
2
(3rd LD) Typhoon Tapah lashes S. Korea with strong winds, heavy rains
-
3
Russia ships nearly 2,000 tons of refined oil to N. Korea in June and July
-
4
(2nd LD) Moon heads to New York for summit with Trump, U.N. session
-
5
(2nd LD) Moon in New York for summit with Trump, U.N. session