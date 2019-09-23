Late-season turnaround for Ryu Hyun-jin fuels hope for strong postseason

The Dodgers have already clinched the National League (NL) West title and will head straight to the NL Division Series (NLDS). They currently own the best record in the league at 100-56, 4.5 games ahead of the NL East-leading Atlanta Braves. If things stay that way through the end of the season, the Dodgers will own the home field advantage throughout the postseason in the NL and will host the wild-card game winner to open the NLDS on Oct. 3.