Yonhap News Summary
The following is the first summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Monday.
-----------------
(2nd LD) Another suspected case of African swine fever reported
(ATTN: ADDS details in paras 4-6, 14-16; UPDATES with minor edits throughout)
SEJONG -- South Korea's agriculture ministry said Monday that another suspected case of African swine fever (ASF) was reported after the country confirmed two cases of the deadly animal disease last week.
The suspected case was reported at a farm in Gimpo, 30 kilometers west of Seoul, according to the ministry. It was the first suspected case reported south of the Han River, which runs through the South Korean capital.
South Korea's first-ever confirmed case of ASF was reported in Paju, located near the border with North Korea on Tuesday. The second confirmed case was reported the following day in neighboring Yeoncheon.
-----------------
(LEAD) Prosecution raids justice minister's house over corruption scandal
(ATTN: ADDS details throughout)
SEOUL -- The prosecution raided the residence of Justice Minister Cho Kuk on Monday as part of its widening probe into corruption allegations involving his family.
Investigators were sent to his house in southern Seoul at around 9 a.m. amid probes into allegations that his wife forged a college presidential citation to help her daughter enroll in a medical school. Cho's wife was indicted on those charges early this month.
State prosecutors are looking into suspicions that his wife may have sought to destroy evidence and Cho may have aided and abetted such acts.
-----------------
(LEAD) FM Kang: Creating denuclearization road map is key in upcoming Washington-Pyongyang talks
(ATTN: UPDATES with remarks on U.N. session in last 5 paras; ADDS photo)
NEW YORK -- North Korea and the United States have the most important task of creating a denuclearization road map once they resume working-level talks, South Korea's top diplomat said Sunday.
Citing related consultations between South Korea and the U.S., Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha said the Donald Trump administration is open to discussions on such issues as security assurance and sanctions relief.
She arrived in New York earlier in the day, accompanying President Moon Jae-in ahead of his summit talks with Trump.
-----------------
(2nd LD) Moon in New York for summit with Trump, U.N. session
(ATTN: CHANGES headline, dateline, lead with arrival; ADDS photo)
NEW YORK -- President Moon Jae-in arrived in New York on Sunday to attend the U.N. General Assembly and hold a summit with U.S. President Donald Trump ahead of an expected resumption of nuclear talks between Washington and Pyongyang.
Moon plans to use the talks with Trump, set for Monday (local time), and his attendance at the U.N. session to help revitalize the peace and denuclearization process with North Korea and broaden international support for it, officials said.
-----------------
S. Korea's exports set to dip for 10th month in Sept.
SEJONG -- South Korea's exports fell 21.8 percent in the first 20 days of September, mainly due to reduced working days, customs data showed Monday.
The country's exports stood at US$28.5 billion in the Sept. 1-20 period, compared with $36.5 billion in the same period last year, according to the Korea Customs Service.
The number of working days in September declined due to the Chuseok holiday, the Korean autumn harvest celebration.
By product, exports of semiconductors and petroleum products fell 39.8 percent and 20.4 percent, respectively.
-----------------
S. Korea remains Japan's 3rd-largest trade partner despite export curbs
SEOUL -- South Korea remained Japan's third-largest trading partner in July, despite Tokyo's restrictions on exports to Seoul, data showed Monday.
According to the data by the Korea International Trade Association (KITA), Japan exported some 4.8 trillion won (US$4 billion) worth of goods to South Korea in July, accounting for 6.6 percent of Tokyo's total exports.
Since July, Japan has tightened exports of key materials to South Korea in apparent retaliation over Seoul's court rulings on compensation for wartime forced labor.
South Korea has blamed Tokyo for weaponizing trade in reprisal for Seoul's handling of the matter stemming from Japan's 1910-45 colonization of the Korean Peninsula.
-----------------
Foreign defense attaches to visit military installations in S. Korea
SEOUL -- A group of foreign defense attaches based in South Korea was to visit military facilities in a program designed to boost their understanding of the country's security situation, the defense ministry said Monday.
Under the three-day tour program starting Monday, some 50 military officers at foreign diplomatic missions here and their spouses are scheduled to visit the Navy's Third Fleet headquarters, the Air Force's 20th Fighter Wing, and the Army's armor school in the central and southern parts of the country.
They will also visit the state-run Agency for Defense Development headquarters and the factory of Kia Motors Corp., the country's major carmaker, which also manufactures major military vehicles, according to the defense ministry.
(END)
-
1
BTS leader donates 100 mln won for students with hearing impairments
-
2
Police identify suspect in serial murder case from 1980s
-
3
(LEAD) N.K. says discussions on denuclearization possible only after all threats are removed
-
4
(LEAD) Police identify suspect in serial murder case from 1980s
-
5
S. Korea raises typhoon alert level to 'vigilance' from 'attention'
-
1
(LEAD) N.K. says discussions on denuclearization possible only after all threats are removed
-
2
Police identify suspect in serial murder case from 1980s
-
3
(LEAD) Police identify suspect in serial murder case from 1980s
-
4
Typhoon Tapah forecast to bring heavy rain to southern S. Korea
-
5
S. Korea raises typhoon alert level to 'vigilance' from 'attention'
-
1
Typhoon Tapah approaching S. Korea's southern island of Jeju
-
2
(3rd LD) Typhoon Tapah lashes S. Korea with strong winds, heavy rains
-
3
Russia ships nearly 2,000 tons of refined oil to N. Korea in June and July
-
4
(2nd LD) Moon in New York for summit with Trump, U.N. session
-
5
(2nd LD) Moon heads to New York for summit with Trump, U.N. session