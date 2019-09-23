Seoul stocks down late Monday morning
SEOUL, Sept. 23 (Yonhap) -- Seoul stocks erased earlier gains late Monday morning as investors remain watchful about the U.S.-China trade talks next month.
After opening higher, the benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) fell 4.58 points, or 0.22 percent, to 2,086.94 as of 11:20 a.m. The local stock market had risen for the past 11 sessions.
Investors are closely watching a new round of trade negotiations between the U.S. and China next month, after a working-level meeting in Washington D.C. from Sept. 19-20 (U.S. time) ended without any positive news, analysts said.
President Donald Trump said on Sept. 20 (local time) that he wants a complete deal, not a partial one, and doesn't feel the need to secure a trade agreement with Beijing before next year's election.
His comments made a Chinese delegation abruptly cancel their planned trip to U.S. farms to discuss agricultural issues. The cancellation cast a shadow over an expected trade deal between the U.S. and China.
Large-cap stocks were mixed across the board.
Market bellwether Samsung Electronics fell 0.1 percent but No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix rose 0.2 percent. Top carmaker Hyundai Motor climbed 2.3 percent but leading chemicals firm LG Chem declined 1.5 percent.
The local currency was trading at 1,193.05 won against the U.S. dollar, down 5.05 won from the previous session's close.
kyongae.choi@yna.co.kr
(END)
