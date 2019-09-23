Typhoon damage at JSA brings two Koreas, UNC together
SEOUL, Sept. 23 (Yonhap) -- The two Koreas and the United Nations Command joined hands to repair a typhoon-damaged building at the truce village of Panmunjom earlier this month in the first such joint work since the 1953 armistice that ended the Korean War, officials said Monday.
From Sept. 12-14, the three sides jointly repaired the roof of a conference building located on the North Korean side of the Joint Security Area (JSA) inside the Demilitarized Zone in the wake of the season's 13th typhoon, called Lingling.
Some 10 North Korean personnel mobilized for the work crossed the military demarcation line (MDL) within the JSA freely with the approval of the UNC, according to the officials.
"Repairs from Typhoon Lingling have kept things busy at the JSA. The silver lining is the damage offered the chance for engagement and cooperation with North Korea's DMZ personnel," the UNC said in a recent Facebook post.
"This work reminds us of the importance of the JSA as an active link between DPRK, UNC and the ROK," it added.
Several photos released by the UNC show North Koreans fixing a roof, with UNC soldiers watching from the other side. The command, currently led by U.S. Gen. Robert Abrams, enforces the armistice agreement that ended the 1950-53 Korean War.
The rare scene was made as the two Koreas completed the disarmament of the area by withdrawing military posts, troops and firearms last year in accordance with the inter-Korean military pact signed in September 2018 meant to ease tensions on the peninsula.
The accord also calls for allowing Koreans and foreign tourists to cross the demarcation line inside the JSA from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. once the disarmament and related procedures were complete that year. But Pyongyang has been dragging its feet in its implementation, demanding the exclusion of the UNC from the JSA management.
