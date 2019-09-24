S. Korea seeks to expand ties with Poland in infrastructure, energy, arms development
By Lee Chi-dong
NEW YORK, Sept. 23 (Yonhap) -- South Korean President Moon Jae-in asked his Polish counterpart Monday to help further broaden partnerships between the two nations, especially in such sectors as infrastructure, energy and defense.
Moon had summit talks with President Andrzej Duda in New York, where they plan to attend the 74th session of the United Nations General Assembly, according to Cheong Wa Dae.
It marked their first meeting since a summit held on the sidelines of the PyeongChang Winter Olympics early last year.
Moon noted that the two sides are expanding ties in investment and R&D for the manufacturing of batteries for electric vehicles.
He "requested special interest and support by President Duda in order to expand bilateral relations for the infrastructure, energy and defense industries," Cheong Wa Dae said in a press release.
In response, Duda said South Korea is a strategic partner of Poland and voiced hope that South Korean companies will operate more businesses in his nation.
Two-way trade volume reached US$5.1 billion in 2018, as the two countries are jointly developing the KRAB self-propelled howitzer. They also are commemorating the 30th anniversary of forging diplomatic relations.
Poland is a member of the Neutral Nations Supervisory Commission (NNSC), serving as a non-standing member of the U.N. Security Council and participant in the Visegrad Group, a cultural and political alliance of four Central European states -- the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland and Slovakia.
Moon and Duda expressed hope that bilateral ties will develop in a mutually beneficial way.
lcd@yna.co.kr
(END)
