S. Korean golf course unveiled as 1st LPGA-accredited facility outside U.S.

"I'm very impressed that LPGA International Busan is a completely different course from when I visited the venue in March last year," Whan said. "It's a high-quality championship layout and with the best female players on the planet competing in the BMW Ladies Championship next month, the whole world will be able to experience the beauty of Busan. We look forward to collaborating with Busan to make LPGA International Busan one of the best golf destinations in Korea."