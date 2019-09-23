Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Lotte Corp. to sell stake in Lotte Capital for 333 bln won

All Headlines 14:23 September 23, 2019

SEOUL, Sept. 23 (Yonhap) -- Lotte Corp., the holding company of South Korea's retail-to-chemical conglomerate Lotte Group, said Monday it has decided to sell its nearly 26 percent stake in Lotte Capital Co. to its Japan-based financial unit to meet regulatory requirements here.

Lotte Corp. said its 25.64 percent stake in Lotte Capital, worth 333.2 billion won (US$279 million), will be sold to Lotte Financial Corp. in Japan.

Lotte Corp. said the move is part of its efforts to enhance its corporate governance structure by adopting a holding company structure.

Under South Korean law, an industrial holding company is banned from holding a majority stake in a financial unit to prevent owners of family-run business conglomerates from exploiting a financial affiliate as their private coffers.

In May, Lotte Corp. signed a deal to sell its shares in Lotte Card Co. and Lotte Insurance Co.

This image shows the corporate logo of Lotte Group. (Yonhap)

kdon@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keywords
#Lotte #Lotte Capital
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All Headlines
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!