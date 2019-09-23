Lotte Corp. to sell stake in Lotte Capital for 333 bln won
SEOUL, Sept. 23 (Yonhap) -- Lotte Corp., the holding company of South Korea's retail-to-chemical conglomerate Lotte Group, said Monday it has decided to sell its nearly 26 percent stake in Lotte Capital Co. to its Japan-based financial unit to meet regulatory requirements here.
Lotte Corp. said its 25.64 percent stake in Lotte Capital, worth 333.2 billion won (US$279 million), will be sold to Lotte Financial Corp. in Japan.
Lotte Corp. said the move is part of its efforts to enhance its corporate governance structure by adopting a holding company structure.
Under South Korean law, an industrial holding company is banned from holding a majority stake in a financial unit to prevent owners of family-run business conglomerates from exploiting a financial affiliate as their private coffers.
In May, Lotte Corp. signed a deal to sell its shares in Lotte Card Co. and Lotte Insurance Co.
