Defense minister meets U.S. think tank representatives
SEOUL, Sept. 23 (Yonhap) -- Defense Minister Jeong Kyeong-doo met with a former U.S. national security adviser and experts from his Washington-based think tank Monday and exchanged assessments on peace efforts on the Korean Peninsula, Jeong's office said Monday.
Jeong welcomed James Jones, chairman of the Atlantic Council and former national security adviser, as well as three officials from the council, to the defense ministry complex, as they are in Seoul to attend a local forum slated for later this month.
During the meeting, the minister explained the Seoul government's efforts for the denuclearization of North Korea and the establishment of a lasting peace on the peninsula, noting that some progress has been made thanks to the staunch alliance between the United States and South Korea, according to the ministry.
Jones, in response, said he also believes that the strong alliance has helped North Korea stay on track for dialogue, vowing to actively support the role of the alliance for peace on the peninsula, it added.
Negotiations between the U.S. and North Korea on Pyongyang's nuclear programs are expected to resume soon, which have stalled since the no-deal Hanoi summit in February.
graceoh@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
BTS leader donates 100 mln won for students with hearing impairments
-
2
Police identify suspect in serial murder case from 1980s
-
3
(LEAD) Police identify suspect in serial murder case from 1980s
-
4
S. Korea raises typhoon alert level to 'vigilance' from 'attention'
-
5
Suspect denies involvement in S. Korea's worst serial murder case
-
1
Police identify suspect in serial murder case from 1980s
-
2
(LEAD) Police identify suspect in serial murder case from 1980s
-
3
Typhoon Tapah forecast to bring heavy rain to southern S. Korea
-
4
S. Korea raises typhoon alert level to 'vigilance' from 'attention'
-
5
Typhoon Tapah approaching S. Korea's southern island of Jeju
-
1
Typhoon Tapah approaching S. Korea's southern island of Jeju
-
2
(3rd LD) Typhoon Tapah lashes S. Korea with strong winds, heavy rains
-
3
Russia ships nearly 2,000 tons of refined oil to N. Korea in June and July
-
4
(2nd LD) Moon in New York for summit with Trump, U.N. session
-
5
N.K. state media resume criticism of South Korea