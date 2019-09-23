KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, Sept. 23 (Yonhap) -- Monday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
Yuhan 227,000 DN 4,500
SLCORP 23,250 UP 500
CJ LOGISTICS 144,000 UP 1,500
DOOSAN 105,500 DN 1,000
DaelimInd 101,500 UP 500
HyundaiEng&Const 47,050 DN 450
SamsungF&MIns 228,500 UP 1,500
HANALL BIOPHARMA 27,700 DN 850
Kogas 41,100 UP 50
Hanwha 25,650 DN 300
DB HiTek 16,000 UP 50
CJ 84,400 UP 300
LGInt 18,000 UP 50
KEPCO E&C 24,450 UP 1,900
HANKOOK TECHNOLOGY G ROUP14450 DN150
KiaMtr 46,400 UP 2,400
Donga Socio Holdings 88,500 0
SK hynix 82,800 UP 600
Youngpoong 597,000 DN 8,000
KISWire 24,000 UP 300
LotteFood 447,500 UP 500
NEXENTIRE 9,120 UP 30
CHONGKUNDANG 84,400 DN 1,400
KCC 233,000 UP 2,000
AmoreG 65,900 UP 100
HyundaiMtr 133,000 UP 3,500
HankookShellOil 335,000 DN 5,000
BukwangPharm 14,450 DN 250
ILJIN MATERIALS 39,950 DN 550
TaekwangInd 1,177,000 UP 25,000
SsangyongCement 6,240 DN 10
KAL 23,550 DN 200
LOTTE 37,650 UP 1,000
AK Holdings 33,600 DN 50
Binggrae 57,600 0
GCH Corp 21,300 DN 100
LotteChilsung 139,000 DN 2,500
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 12,150 UP 150
POSCO 231,000 DN 3,000
SPC SAMLIP 98,600 DN 200
(MORE)
-
1
BTS leader donates 100 mln won for students with hearing impairments
-
2
Police identify suspect in serial murder case from 1980s
-
3
(LEAD) Police identify suspect in serial murder case from 1980s
-
4
S. Korea raises typhoon alert level to 'vigilance' from 'attention'
-
5
Suspect denies involvement in S. Korea's worst serial murder case
-
1
Police identify suspect in serial murder case from 1980s
-
2
(LEAD) Police identify suspect in serial murder case from 1980s
-
3
Typhoon Tapah forecast to bring heavy rain to southern S. Korea
-
4
S. Korea raises typhoon alert level to 'vigilance' from 'attention'
-
5
Typhoon Tapah approaching S. Korea's southern island of Jeju
-
1
Typhoon Tapah approaching S. Korea's southern island of Jeju
-
2
Russia ships nearly 2,000 tons of refined oil to N. Korea in June and July
-
3
(3rd LD) Typhoon Tapah lashes S. Korea with strong winds, heavy rains
-
4
(2nd LD) Moon in New York for summit with Trump, U.N. session
-
5
(LEAD) FM Kang: Creating denuclearization road map is key in upcoming Washington-Pyongyang talks