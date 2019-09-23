Go to Contents Go to Navigation

KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2

All Headlines 15:40 September 23, 2019

SAMSUNG SDS 200,500 0
KOREA AEROSPACE 41,000 DN 150
KUMHOTIRE 4,380 UP 10
DB INSURANCE 51,400 UP 200
SamsungElec 49,300 UP 100
NHIS 12,800 DN 150
SK Discovery 23,400 0
LS 48,150 DN 950
YUNGJIN PHARM 4,725 DN 80
LG Corp. 71,600 UP 500
SsangyongMtr 3,100 UP 10
BoryungPharm 12,200 DN 150
L&L 12,750 DN 200
NamyangDairy 497,000 UP 3,500
LOTTE Fine Chem 46,300 DN 1,000
HYUNDAI STEEL 39,800 DN 150
Shinsegae 262,000 UP 500
Nongshim 253,000 UP 6,000
SGBC 41,250 DN 100
Hyosung 88,100 UP 400
GS Retail 41,250 DN 650
Ottogi 589,000 DN 5,000
IlyangPharm 21,500 DN 300
DaeduckElec 10,100 0
MERITZ SECU 5,030 DN 80
HtlShilla 83,900 DN 1,100
Hanmi Science 41,650 DN 1,250
GC Corp 117,000 DN 500
GS E&C 33,500 DN 300
HANIL HYUNDAI CEMENT 40,750 UP 1,200
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 237,000 0
KPIC 130,000 DN 3,000
MIRAE ASSET DAEWOO 7,630 DN 90
SKC 42,250 DN 1,800
DongkukStlMill 6,830 DN 20
SBC 17,150 UP 200
Hyundai M&F INS 26,000 UP 150
TONGYANG 1,585 DN 5
Daesang 22,550 UP 100
SKNetworks 5,470 UP 140
(MORE)

