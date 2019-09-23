SAMSUNG SDS 200,500 0

KOREA AEROSPACE 41,000 DN 150

KUMHOTIRE 4,380 UP 10

DB INSURANCE 51,400 UP 200

SamsungElec 49,300 UP 100

NHIS 12,800 DN 150

SK Discovery 23,400 0

LS 48,150 DN 950

YUNGJIN PHARM 4,725 DN 80

LG Corp. 71,600 UP 500

SsangyongMtr 3,100 UP 10

BoryungPharm 12,200 DN 150

L&L 12,750 DN 200

NamyangDairy 497,000 UP 3,500

LOTTE Fine Chem 46,300 DN 1,000

HYUNDAI STEEL 39,800 DN 150

Shinsegae 262,000 UP 500

Nongshim 253,000 UP 6,000

SGBC 41,250 DN 100

Hyosung 88,100 UP 400

GS Retail 41,250 DN 650

Ottogi 589,000 DN 5,000

IlyangPharm 21,500 DN 300

DaeduckElec 10,100 0

MERITZ SECU 5,030 DN 80

HtlShilla 83,900 DN 1,100

Hanmi Science 41,650 DN 1,250

GC Corp 117,000 DN 500

GS E&C 33,500 DN 300

HANIL HYUNDAI CEMENT 40,750 UP 1,200

SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 237,000 0

KPIC 130,000 DN 3,000

MIRAE ASSET DAEWOO 7,630 DN 90

SKC 42,250 DN 1,800

DongkukStlMill 6,830 DN 20

SBC 17,150 UP 200

Hyundai M&F INS 26,000 UP 150

TONGYANG 1,585 DN 5

Daesang 22,550 UP 100

SKNetworks 5,470 UP 140

