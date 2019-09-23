KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
ORION Holdings 16,050 DN 200
JWPHARMA 28,100 0
SAMYANGHOLDINGS 62,700 DN 300
ShinhanGroup 42,850 0
HITEJINRO 26,200 DN 800
SamsungElecMech 103,000 UP 1,500
Hanssem 62,500 0
KSOE 124,500 UP 500
Hanwha Chem 18,100 DN 300
OCI 71,100 UP 300
LSINDUSTRIALSYSTEMS 48,150 DN 450
KorZinc 435,000 DN 4,000
SamsungHvyInd 8,370 UP 100
SYC 50,200 0
HyundaiMipoDock 46,000 UP 500
IS DONGSEO 30,750 DN 200
S-Oil 102,500 UP 500
LG Innotek 106,000 UP 500
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 245,500 DN 5,500
HYUNDAI WIA 50,900 UP 1,700
KumhoPetrochem 72,400 DN 800
Mobis 251,500 UP 3,000
HANWHA AEROSPACE 42,200 UP 300
HDC HOLDINGS 13,050 DN 150
S-1 97,300 UP 1,100
Hanchem 80,200 DN 400
DWS 39,950 UP 100
UNID 45,850 DN 500
KEPCO 26,350 UP 800
SamsungSecu 36,000 DN 400
SKTelecom 241,000 UP 2,500
S&T MOTIV 56,300 UP 4,300
HyundaiElev 94,200 UP 700
AEKYUNG INDUSTRIAL 31,700 UP 500
Hanon Systems 12,350 UP 50
SK 212,000 DN 2,000
DAEKYO 6,050 DN 10
GKL 20,900 UP 300
Handsome 30,500 DN 100
WJ COWAY 81,400 DN 200
