KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
LOTTE SHOPPING 135,000 UP 1,000
IBK 13,500 UP 50
KorElecTerm 46,750 DN 250
NamhaeChem 9,740 UP 130
DONGSUH 18,250 DN 150
BGF 6,110 DN 30
SamsungEng 16,950 UP 100
SAMSUNG C&T 91,300 DN 900
PanOcean 4,705 UP 45
SAMSUNG CARD 33,950 UP 250
CheilWorldwide 24,650 DN 100
KT 27,600 UP 50
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL180500 UP1000
LG Uplus 13,750 UP 300
SAMSUNG LIFE 72,700 UP 100
KT&G 104,000 UP 500
DHICO 7,200 UP 260
LG Display 14,250 DN 350
Kangwonland 29,350 UP 100
NAVER 157,000 0
Kakao 134,500 DN 1,000
NCsoft 522,000 UP 1,000
DSME 31,500 UP 800
DSINFRA 6,480 UP 50
DWEC 4,785 UP 10
Donga ST 83,700 DN 400
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 19,800 0
CJ CheilJedang 234,500 UP 500
DongwonF&B 222,500 DN 1,000
KEPCO KPS 34,650 UP 250
LGH&H 1,263,000 UP 1,000
LGCHEM 323,500 DN 5,500
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 94,400 DN 700
HALLA HOLDINGS 42,300 DN 500
HYUNDAI ROTEM 20,800 UP 250
LGELECTRONICS 65,100 DN 800
Celltrion 171,000 DN 4,500
Huchems 21,550 DN 200
DAEWOONG PHARM 166,500 DN 3,000
HYUNDAIDEPTST 78,200 DN 800
