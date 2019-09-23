KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
KIH 75,700 DN 900
LOTTE Himart 32,650 DN 250
GS 50,700 DN 500
CJ CGV 34,450 UP 50
HYUNDAILIVART 14,150 0
LIG Nex1 34,700 DN 500
FILA KOREA 62,100 DN 700
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 154,000 UP 2,000
HANAFINANCIALGR 36,350 DN 550
HANWHA LIFE 2,520 DN 30
AMOREPACIFIC 137,500 DN 2,000
LF 20,650 0
FOOSUNG 8,810 DN 320
JW HOLDINGS 6,080 DN 30
SK Innovation 169,500 UP 1,000
POONGSAN 22,900 DN 550
KBFinancialGroup 43,800 DN 400
Hansae 19,700 UP 400
LG HAUSYS 61,900 DN 1,000
Youngone Corp 36,400 DN 150
KOLON IND 43,050 DN 500
HanmiPharm 288,500 DN 7,500
BNK Financial Group 7,210 DN 60
emart 115,500 UP 2,000
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY306 50 DN150
KOLMAR KOREA 44,250 DN 400
CUCKOO 112,500 UP 4,000
COSMAX 73,500 DN 1,300
MANDO 37,600 UP 550
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 317,000 DN 21,500
INNOCEAN 64,000 UP 300
Doosan Bobcat 35,550 UP 250
Netmarble 97,900 UP 2,200
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES HOLDI NG S356000 DN5000
ORION 97,900 DN 1,200
BGF Retail 194,000 DN 6,000
SKCHEM 47,850 DN 250
HDC-OP 33,200 DN 50
HYOSUNG HEAVY 33,850 0
WooriFinancialGroup 12,500 DN 100
(END)
-
1
BTS leader donates 100 mln won for students with hearing impairments
-
2
Police identify suspect in serial murder case from 1980s
-
3
(LEAD) Police identify suspect in serial murder case from 1980s
-
4
S. Korea raises typhoon alert level to 'vigilance' from 'attention'
-
5
Suspect denies involvement in S. Korea's worst serial murder case
-
1
Police identify suspect in serial murder case from 1980s
-
2
(LEAD) Police identify suspect in serial murder case from 1980s
-
3
Typhoon Tapah forecast to bring heavy rain to southern S. Korea
-
4
S. Korea raises typhoon alert level to 'vigilance' from 'attention'
-
5
Typhoon Tapah approaching S. Korea's southern island of Jeju
-
1
Typhoon Tapah approaching S. Korea's southern island of Jeju
-
2
Russia ships nearly 2,000 tons of refined oil to N. Korea in June and July
-
3
(3rd LD) Typhoon Tapah lashes S. Korea with strong winds, heavy rains
-
4
(2nd LD) Moon in New York for summit with Trump, U.N. session
-
5
(LEAD) FM Kang: Creating denuclearization road map is key in upcoming Washington-Pyongyang talks