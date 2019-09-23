'Arthdal Chronicles' likely to have second season
SEOUL, Sept. 23 (Yonhap) -- The blockbuster TV fantasy series "Arthdal Chronicles" will likely come back with a second season despite its lower-than-expected viewership, its broadcaster tvN said Monday.
"We're positively considering making a second season," an official from tvN said. "The decision has not been finalized yet, but the possibility is high."
Details of the second season's filming and airing date, staff and cast have not yet been decided, she noted.
"Arthdal Chronicles" is about people living in the ancient city of Arthdal in a mythical land called Arth and their power struggles for the throne of the first nation founded on the continent.
The 18-episode drama, also available on Netflix, wrapped up its first season on Sunday.
Its all-star cast, including movie stars Jang Dong-gun and Song Joong-ki, and its huge production budget, reportedly 40 billion won (US$33.7 million), had attracted high expectations among Korean drama fans at home and abroad.
But its viewership ratings hovered around 5-6 percent since its first episode was shown on June 1. Its final show reached 7.4 percent.
brk@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
BTS leader donates 100 mln won for students with hearing impairments
-
2
Police identify suspect in serial murder case from 1980s
-
3
(LEAD) Police identify suspect in serial murder case from 1980s
-
4
S. Korea raises typhoon alert level to 'vigilance' from 'attention'
-
5
Suspect denies involvement in S. Korea's worst serial murder case
-
1
Police identify suspect in serial murder case from 1980s
-
2
(LEAD) Police identify suspect in serial murder case from 1980s
-
3
Typhoon Tapah forecast to bring heavy rain to southern S. Korea
-
4
S. Korea raises typhoon alert level to 'vigilance' from 'attention'
-
5
Typhoon Tapah approaching S. Korea's southern island of Jeju
-
1
Typhoon Tapah approaching S. Korea's southern island of Jeju
-
2
Russia ships nearly 2,000 tons of refined oil to N. Korea in June and July
-
3
(3rd LD) Typhoon Tapah lashes S. Korea with strong winds, heavy rains
-
4
(2nd LD) Moon in New York for summit with Trump, U.N. session
-
5
(LEAD) FM Kang: Creating denuclearization road map is key in upcoming Washington-Pyongyang talks