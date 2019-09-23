S. Korea to face U.S. in women's football friendlies under interim head coach

"There were differences between what we wanted from our new coach in terms of laying the groundwork for long-term development of women's football, and what the candidate wanted out of the job," said Kim Pan-gon, a KFA vice president in charge of hiring national team coaches. "And rather than rushing to name a new coach ahead of the U.S. matches, we decided to take our time to go over other candidates, including those who don't have prior experience in coaching women's football."