S. Korea to face U.S. in women's football friendlies under interim head coach
SEOUL, Sept. 23 (Yonhap) -- Left without a head coach following the resignation of a scandal-laden appointee, the South Korean women's national football team will visit the United States for back-to-back friendlies matches next month under an interim boss.
The Korea Football Association (KFA) on Monday announced the 24-player women's national team roster that will face the reigning World Cup champions twice: first on Oct. 3 in Charlotte and on Oct. 6 in Chicago.
The KFA also said Hwang In-sun, current head coach of the national women's reserve team, will serve as the interim coach for the U.S. trip.
The KFA has been trying to fill the women's coaching vacancy since Sept. 10, after Choi In-cheul resigned only days after his appointment in late August in the face of allegations that he'd physically and verbally abused players in the past.
The KFA said it had been negotiating with a foreign-born candidate who had been runner-up to Choi in the initial hiring process, but the talks fell through last Friday. The KFA didn't specify which country the candidate was from.
"There were differences between what we wanted from our new coach in terms of laying the groundwork for long-term development of women's football, and what the candidate wanted out of the job," said Kim Pan-gon, a KFA vice president in charge of hiring national team coaches. "And rather than rushing to name a new coach ahead of the U.S. matches, we decided to take our time to go over other candidates, including those who don't have prior experience in coaching women's football."
Hwang's 24-player team features 13 who represented South Korea at this year's FIFA Women's World Cup in France, including the country's all-time leading scorer, Ji So-yun of Chelsea FC Women. Three players earned their first call-ups, including defender Lee Hyo-kyung of Albirex Niigata Ladies in Japan.
The KFA said the team will gather for training camp on Saturday and depart for the U.S. the following day.
jeeho@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
BTS leader donates 100 mln won for students with hearing impairments
-
2
Police identify suspect in serial murder case from 1980s
-
3
(LEAD) Police identify suspect in serial murder case from 1980s
-
4
S. Korea raises typhoon alert level to 'vigilance' from 'attention'
-
5
Suspect denies involvement in S. Korea's worst serial murder case
-
1
Police identify suspect in serial murder case from 1980s
-
2
(LEAD) Police identify suspect in serial murder case from 1980s
-
3
Typhoon Tapah forecast to bring heavy rain to southern S. Korea
-
4
S. Korea raises typhoon alert level to 'vigilance' from 'attention'
-
5
Typhoon Tapah approaching S. Korea's southern island of Jeju
-
1
Typhoon Tapah approaching S. Korea's southern island of Jeju
-
2
Russia ships nearly 2,000 tons of refined oil to N. Korea in June and July
-
3
(3rd LD) Typhoon Tapah lashes S. Korea with strong winds, heavy rains
-
4
(2nd LD) Moon in New York for summit with Trump, U.N. session
-
5
(LEAD) FM Kang: Creating denuclearization road map is key in upcoming Washington-Pyongyang talks