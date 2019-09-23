Yonhap News Summary
The following is the second summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Monday.
-----------------
(LEAD) S. Korea, U.S. to launch defense cost-sharing talks this week
SEOUL -- South Korea and the United States will kick off fresh negotiations this week on sharing the cost for the upkeep of American troops here, the foreign ministry said Monday.
The first round of the 11th Special Measures Agreement (SMA) will take place in Seoul on Tuesday and Wednesday, the ministry said in a release.
-----------------
(3rd LD) Another suspected case of African swine fever reported in S. Korea
SEJONG -- South Korea's agriculture ministry said Monday that another suspected case of African swine fever (ASF) was reported after the country confirmed two cases of the deadly animal disease last week.
The suspected case was reported at a farm in Gimpo, 30 kilometers west of Seoul, according to the ministry. It was the first suspected case reported south of the Han River, which runs through the South Korean capital.
-----------------
Defense minister meets U.S. think tank representatives
SEOUL -- Defense Minister Jeong Kyeong-doo met with a former U.S. national security adviser and experts from his Washington-based think tank Monday and exchanged assessments on peace efforts on the Korean Peninsula, Jeong's office said Monday.
Jeong welcomed James Jones, chairman of the Atlantic Council and former national security adviser, as well as three officials from the council, to the defense ministry complex, as they are in Seoul to attend a local forum slated for later this month.
-----------------
(LEAD) Foreign defense attaches visit military installations in S. Korea
SEOUL -- A group of foreign defense attaches visited military facilities in South Korea in a program designed to boost their understanding of the country's security situation, the defense ministry said Monday.
Under the three-day tour program starting Monday, the military officers from 25 foreign diplomatic missions here and their spouses visited the Air Force's 20th Fighter Wing south of Seoul in Seosan, South Chungcheong Province, and the state-run Agency for Defense Development headquarters.
-----------------
S. Korea to expand ties with Australia in hydrogen industry
SEJONG -- South Korea's industry ministry said Monday it has agreed with its Australian counterpart to expand ties in promoting hydrogen as the new main source of energy, in line with Seoul's plan to promote sustainable and green economic growth.
South Korea and Australia inked the letter of intent to join forces in a wide scope of areas related to the hydrogen industry, according to the Ministry of Trade, Industry, and Energy.
-----------------
Kakao jumps into filmmaking industry
SEOUL -- South Korean IT giant Kakao Corp., the operator of the country's top mobile messenger KakaoTalk, has recently taken over two local movie studios to make inroads into the filmmaking industry.
Last week, Kakao M Corp., an entertainment unit of Kakao, said that it has secured a majority share in both Moonlight Film and Sanai Pictures.
(END)
-
1
BTS leader donates 100 mln won for students with hearing impairments
-
2
Police identify suspect in serial murder case from 1980s
-
3
(LEAD) Police identify suspect in serial murder case from 1980s
-
4
S. Korea raises typhoon alert level to 'vigilance' from 'attention'
-
5
Suspect denies involvement in S. Korea's worst serial murder case
-
1
Police identify suspect in serial murder case from 1980s
-
2
(LEAD) Police identify suspect in serial murder case from 1980s
-
3
Typhoon Tapah forecast to bring heavy rain to southern S. Korea
-
4
S. Korea raises typhoon alert level to 'vigilance' from 'attention'
-
5
Typhoon Tapah approaching S. Korea's southern island of Jeju
-
1
Typhoon Tapah approaching S. Korea's southern island of Jeju
-
2
Russia ships nearly 2,000 tons of refined oil to N. Korea in June and July
-
3
(3rd LD) Typhoon Tapah lashes S. Korea with strong winds, heavy rains
-
4
(2nd LD) Moon in New York for summit with Trump, U.N. session
-
5
(LEAD) FM Kang: Creating denuclearization road map is key in upcoming Washington-Pyongyang talks