Foreign visitors increase 14 pct in August: data
SEOUL, Sept. 23 (Yonhap) -- The number of foreign tourists visiting South Korea in August rose 14 percent from a year ago to reach nearly 1.6 million, official data showed Monday.
According to the data released by the Korea Tourism Organization (KTO), 1,586,299 foreigners visited South Korea in August, marking growth of 14 percent from the same month last year.
By country, 578,112 Chinese arrived here last month, followed by 329,652 from Japan, 109,273 from Taiwan, 86,586 from the United States and 65,958 from Hong Kong, the data showed.
Arrivals from China rose 20.9 percent on-year, due to an increase in family and group summer vacation travel, KTO officials said.
Visitors from Japan increased 4.6 percent on-year in August but the growth rate noticeably slowed from the corresponding figure of 19.2 percent in July, reflecting the aftereffects of strained diplomatic relations between Seoul and Tokyo over historical issues and bilateral trade conflict.
Visitors from other Asian countries and the Middle East went up 12.9 percent last month.
Meanwhile, the number of South Korean overseas travelers declined 3.7 percent on-year to 2.43 million in August, the KTO data found.
ycm@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
BTS leader donates 100 mln won for students with hearing impairments
-
2
Police identify suspect in serial murder case from 1980s
-
3
(LEAD) Police identify suspect in serial murder case from 1980s
-
4
S. Korea raises typhoon alert level to 'vigilance' from 'attention'
-
5
Suspect denies involvement in S. Korea's worst serial murder case
-
1
Police identify suspect in serial murder case from 1980s
-
2
(LEAD) Police identify suspect in serial murder case from 1980s
-
3
Typhoon Tapah forecast to bring heavy rain to southern S. Korea
-
4
S. Korea raises typhoon alert level to 'vigilance' from 'attention'
-
5
Typhoon Tapah approaching S. Korea's southern island of Jeju
-
1
Typhoon Tapah approaching S. Korea's southern island of Jeju
-
2
(2nd LD) Moon in New York for summit with Trump, U.N. session
-
3
(3rd LD) Typhoon Tapah lashes S. Korea with strong winds, heavy rains
-
4
(LEAD) FM Kang: Creating denuclearization road map is key in upcoming Washington-Pyongyang talks
-
5
N.K. state media resume criticism of South Korea