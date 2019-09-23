Hyundai Motor, Aptiv to set up US$4 bln JV for autonomous driving platform
By Choi Kyong-ae
SEOUL, Sept. 23 (Yonhap) -- Hyundai Motor Group said Monday it will set up a US$4 billion joint venture with Ireland-based autonomous vehicle startup Aptiv Plc next year to develop a self-driving platform.
In recent years, the South Korean carmaker has invested aggressively in overseas startups with advanced future mobility technologies as it seeks to take the lead in next-generation vehicles such as hydrogen-powered cars.
Hyundai's decision to work with Aptiv to form the 50:50 joint company, to be headquartered in the United States, is in line with such broad efforts.
Hyundai Motor Co. and its two affiliates -- Kia Motors Corp. and auto parts maker Hyundai Mobis Co. -- will invest a combined $2 billion in the JV, which breaks down to $1.6 billion in cash and $400 million worth of intellectual property and engineering services, according to the Korean automotive group.
"Hyundai and Aptiv will jointly develop a self-driving vehicle platform with Level 4 to 5 autonomous technology. Such a partnership will generate great synergies for both companies, allowing them to lead the world's autonomous driving ecosystem," Hyundai said in a statement.
There are five levels of driving automation defined by the Society of Automotive Engineers International. At level 4, a vehicle can drive itself under limited conditions and will not operate if all required conditions are not satisfied. At level 5, a vehicle's automated driving features can drive it under all conditions.
Hyundai and Aptiv aim to develop an autonomous vehicle platform by 2022 that can be applied to vehicles made by global carmakers and will supply them with the relevant software, the statement said.
