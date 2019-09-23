(LEAD) Hyundai, Aptiv to form US$4 bln JV for self-driving platform

At the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas in January, Hyundai Mobis introduced a Level 4 self-driving automation technology in its concept M.VISION. It has been conducting a motorway test of Level 3 technology in its M.BILLY autonomous car since last year in South Korea, the United States and Europe. Since Level 3 cars are only good for limited self-driving, the driver must be present to take control of the car if the need arises.