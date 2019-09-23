S. Korean city calls for early return of U.S. base sites
SEOUL, Sept. 23 (Yonhap) -- The mayor of Uijeongbu, northeast of Seoul, on Monday called for the early return of U.S. base land in the city, which has been delayed by differences between the South Korean government and the U.S. Forces Korea (USFK) over the cost of decontamination.
The U.S. military has yet to return the 245,700-square-meter site of Camp Red Cloud and 1.642 million-square-meter site of Camp Jackson in Uijeongbu even though troops there moved to the city of Pyeongteak in a massive relocation project last year.
The delay "is hampering local development and deepening the phenomenon of urban hollowing out and regional economic slump," Mayor Ahn Byung-young said in a statement.
The city plans to develop the Camp Red Cloud site as a security theme park and Camp Jackson as a culture arts park. The site of another former base, Camp Stanley, will be turned into a complex for the elderly.
The presidential office said late last month that it would push for the early return of scores of U.S. base sites. The remark came ahead of the start this week of the two allies' negotiations on sharing the cost for the upkeep of 28,500 American troops.
Mayor Ahn said the city government and citizens will push for a joint signature campaign for an early base return.
He also said the central government should shoulder the cost of the development of the former bases, citing the city government's poor financial conditions.
(END)
-
1
BTS leader donates 100 mln won for students with hearing impairments
-
2
Police identify suspect in serial murder case from 1980s
-
3
(LEAD) Police identify suspect in serial murder case from 1980s
-
4
S. Korea raises typhoon alert level to 'vigilance' from 'attention'
-
5
Suspect denies involvement in S. Korea's worst serial murder case
-
1
Police identify suspect in serial murder case from 1980s
-
2
(LEAD) Police identify suspect in serial murder case from 1980s
-
3
Typhoon Tapah forecast to bring heavy rain to southern S. Korea
-
4
S. Korea raises typhoon alert level to 'vigilance' from 'attention'
-
5
Typhoon Tapah approaching S. Korea's southern island of Jeju
-
1
Typhoon Tapah approaching S. Korea's southern island of Jeju
-
2
(2nd LD) Moon in New York for summit with Trump, U.N. session
-
3
(3rd LD) Typhoon Tapah lashes S. Korea with strong winds, heavy rains
-
4
(LEAD) FM Kang: Creating denuclearization road map is key in upcoming Washington-Pyongyang talks
-
5
N.K. state media resume criticism of South Korea