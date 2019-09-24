Naver's online comic arm expects explosive growth this year
SEOUL, Sept. 24 (Yonhap) -- The webcomic arm of South Korea's top portal operator, Naver Corp., said Tuesday it aims to achieve annual transactions worth over 600 billion won (US$502 million) this year on the back of the popularity of its content.
Naver said wholly owned affiliate Naver Webtoon Corp. is the top grossing animation app on the Google Play Store in over 100 countries, including the United States and Japan.
"We plan to propel Naver Webtoon forward as a global entertainment player by focusing on two sides -- the webtoon platform and a creative ecosystem," CEO Kim Joon-ku told reporters in Seoul.
Naver Webtoon, more commonly known as Line Webtoon in the U.S., is home to a plethora of creator-owned content, ranging from romance to fantasy.
The number of its monthly active users, or MAUs, surpassed the 55 million mark last year, 33 million of which were from overseas.
Naver Webtoon is showing marked growth in the U.S. after entering the market in 2014.
Naver said it currently has 5 million active users for its English-language content and claimed the investment will help Naver Webtoon achieve further growth going forward.
Naver Webtoon recorded 72 billion won in content transactions last year, up from 34 billion won a year earlier, it said.
