Korean-language dailies

-- Prosecution raids justice minister's house for 1st time (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- Prosecution targets Cho Kuk (Kookmin Daily)

-- First justice minister to be raided by prosecution (Donga llbo)

-- Prosecution eyes Cho Kuk ... his house raided for first time (Seoul Shinmun)

-- Prosecutor-General Yoon Seok-youl targets Cho Kuk (Segye Times)

-- Prosecution looks into Cho Kuk's family fund (Chosun Ilbo)

-- Prosecution raids justice minister's house for 1st time ... Cho Kuk is suspect (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- Justice minister's house raided for 11 hours (Hankyoreh)

-- 'Suspect' Cho Kuk's house raided by prosecution (Hankook Ilbo)

-- Hyundai Motor to focus on autonomous driving ... 2 trillion won investment in U.S. (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- Hyundai Motor eyes autonomous driving (Korea Economic Daily)

