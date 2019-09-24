Yonhap news advisory for Tuesday, Sept. 24
All Headlines 09:23 September 24, 2019
The following stories are scheduled to be covered by Yonhap News Agency. Your queries are welcome. Yonhap's English-language news desk can be reached by telephone at 82-2-398-3451 (general) and 82-2-398-3460 (economics), and by email at sshim@yna.co.kr or sam@yna.co.kr.
General
-- S. Korea-U.S. summit
-- S. Korea-Denmark summit
-- Follow-up on prosecution's probe into corruption allegations involving justice minister's family
Economy & Finance
-- Follow-up stories on African swine fever cases in S. Korea
-- Report on causes of death in S. Korea
(END)
