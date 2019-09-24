Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Yonhap news advisory for Tuesday, Sept. 24

All Headlines 09:23 September 24, 2019

The following stories are scheduled to be covered by Yonhap News Agency. Your queries are welcome. Yonhap's English-language news desk can be reached by telephone at 82-2-398-3451 (general) and 82-2-398-3460 (economics), and by email at sshim@yna.co.kr or sam@yna.co.kr.

General

-- S. Korea-U.S. summit

-- S. Korea-Denmark summit

-- Follow-up on prosecution's probe into corruption allegations involving justice minister's family

Economy & Finance

-- Follow-up stories on African swine fever cases in S. Korea

-- Report on causes of death in S. Korea
(END)

Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All Headlines
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!