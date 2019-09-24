S. Korea men's volleyball coach confident team can compete with continent's best
SEOUL, Sept. 24 (Yonhap) -- South Korea may not have won a medal at the recent Asian Men's Volleyball Championship, but the team's head coach believes his players still came away with something valuable -- confidence that they can hang with the best in the continent.
Coached by Im Do-heon, South Korea finished in fourth place at the Asian championship. It lost to Iran in four sets in the semifinals and then to Japan in four sets in the third-place match.
But as one of the top eight teams, South Korea earned a spot in the Asian qualifying tournament for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics in January.
The top eight at the Asian men's championship were: Iran (world No. 8), Australia (No. 16), Japan (No. 11) South Korea (No. 24), Chinese Taipei (No. 35), China (No. 20), Pakistan (No. 65) and India (No. 131). But since Japan will get into the Olympics as the host nation, the No. 9 team from the continental competition, Qatar (No. 34), will play in the Olympic qualifying tournament instead.
Only the winner of that qualifying event will punch a ticket to Tokyo. South Korea's last Olympic appearance came in Sydney in 2000.
Im said he thinks it'll be a four-horse race featuring South Korea, Iran, Australia and China for the one spot out of the continent.
"I think there's some parity among Asian teams now, and we've gained confidence that we can beat these teams," Im said. "We played a pretty even match against Iran, and that's one of the biggest takeaways for us from the Asian championship."
Though South Korea only took one set against Iran, it kept the scores close, losing the first set 25-23, winning the third set by the same score and dropping the deciding fourth set 25-22.
Im said he'll be able to call up his big guns for the next training camp in mid-December ahead of the Olympic qualifiers, including setter Han Sun-soo, opposite spiker Park Chul-woo and wing spiker Jeon Kwang-in, who is recovering from knee surgery.
"The players will be in mid-season form with their pro clubs, so I am not concerned about the level of their play," Im said. "I'll try to put together the best team possible."
