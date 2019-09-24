Yonhap News Summary
The following is the first summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Tuesday.
-----------------
(3rd LD) Trump says N. Korea not breaking summit deal, talks about S. Korea's arms purchase
(ATTN: UPDATES throughout with press briefing, more details; CHANGES headline; ADDS photo)
NEW YORK -- The presidents of South Korea and the United States -- Moon Jae-in and Donald Trump -- agreed to accelerate the Korea peace process on the basis of last year's Singapore summit deal between Washington and Pyongyang, as the two sides look set to restart nuclear talks soon.
Moon and Trump "exchanged opinions on methods to pull off substantive accomplishments at an early date in North Korea-U.S. working-level negotiations," Cheong Wa Dae spokesperson, Ko Min-jung, said in a statement.
It marked their first summit since they met in Seoul and had a separate gathering, joined by North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, at the DMZ village of Panmunjom at the end of June. They are in New York to attend the annual General Assembly session of the United Nations.
-----------------
(LEAD) 4th African swine fever case confirmed in S. Korea
(ATTN: ADDS details in paras 5-8; UPDATES with minor edits throughout)
SEJONG -- South Korea on Tuesday confirmed the fourth case of African swine fever (ASF) in the country, fueling concerns over the nationwide spread of the highly contagious animal disease.
A suspected case reported late Monday afternoon at Paju, located near the border with North Korea, resulted in a positive test for the virus, raising the number outbreaks of the disease to four in a week, according to the Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs. It is the second confirmed case in Paju alone.
South Korea's first-ever confirmed case of ASF was reported in Paju on Sept. 17, with the second case reported the following day in neighboring Yeoncheon.
-----------------
(2nd LD) Trump says meeting with Kim may 'happen soon'
(ATTN: UPDATES with fresh Trump remarks in paras 6-8; CHANGES photo)
WASHINGTON -- U.S. President Donald Trump said Monday that another meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un may happen soon.
Trump made the remark to reporters as he arrived at the United Nations headquarters in New York to attend the U.N. General Assembly.
"It could happen soon," he replied when asked when he is going to meet with Kim.
-----------------
Trump expects S. Korea to contribute more to defense: State Dept.
WASHINGTON -- U.S. President Donald Trump has made clear that he expects South Korea and other allies to contribute more to military defense, the U.S. State Department said Monday.
Earlier, South Korea's foreign ministry said negotiations on renewing a burden-sharing deal with the U.S. will begin Tuesday and Wednesday in Seoul.
The 11th Special Measures Agreement (SMA) will determine how the allies share the cost of stationing 28,500 American soldiers in South Korea as part of efforts to deter North Korean aggression and counter China's military rise.
-----------------
Samsung set to spend 13 tln won on display plant in S. Korea
SEOUL -- Samsung Group is planning to announce a massive investment plan next month to upgrade its display panel production facilities in South Korea, industry sources said Tuesday, as the nation's largest conglomerate seeks to enhance profitability in the large display business with its latest technologies.
Samsung is expected to unveil the 13 trillion-won (US$10.8 billion) investment plan to upgrade its liquid crystal display (LCD) production lines at Samsung Display Co.'s plant in Asan, 100 kilometers south of Seoul, to quantum dot (QD) display-manufacturing facilities, according to industry sources.
Market watchers said Samsung will be eager to set up production lines for its QD display panels, as the profitability of its LCD business has been falling in the face of competition with Chinese rivals.
-----------------
LG Chem signs supply deal with Umicore for cathode materials
SEOUL -- LG Chem Ltd., South Korea's top electric vehicle (EV) battery maker, said Tuesday it has signed a deal with Belgium-based materials technology firm Umicore N.V. to buy cathode materials.
Under the agreement, LG Chem will purchase 125,000 tons of nickel-manganese-cobalt (NMC) cathode materials from Umicore starting in 2020 -- enough to make 1 million EV batteries. The companies didn't reveal the value of the deal.
Cathodes are one of the four main components of a lithium-ion battery, accounting for 40 percent of the battery production cost. As the source of lithium ions, they determine the capacity and the average voltage of a battery.
-----------------
S. Korea, U.S. to hold 1st round of defense cost-sharing talks
SEOUL -- South Korea and the United States were set to launch a new round of negotiations in Seoul on Tuesday on sharing the cost for the stationing of American troops here.
The negotiations are aimed at working out a new Special Measure Agreement (SMA) that will determine how much Seoul should pay to station the 28,500 American troops in the country. The current deal is set to expire at the end of the year.
South Korea will be represented by Chang Won-sam, who negotiated the current deal, as the government is still in the process of selecting his successor. James DeHart, a former charge d'affaires of the U.S. Embassy in Norway, will lead the U.S. delegation.
(END)
-
1
BTS leader donates 100 mln won for students with hearing impairments
-
2
Police identify suspect in serial murder case from 1980s
-
3
'Arthdal Chronicles' likely to have second season
-
4
(LEAD) Police identify suspect in serial murder case from 1980s
-
5
S. Korea raises typhoon alert level to 'vigilance' from 'attention'
-
1
Police identify suspect in serial murder case from 1980s
-
2
(LEAD) Police identify suspect in serial murder case from 1980s
-
3
Typhoon Tapah forecast to bring heavy rain to southern S. Korea
-
4
S. Korea raises typhoon alert level to 'vigilance' from 'attention'
-
5
Typhoon Tapah approaching S. Korea's southern island of Jeju
-
1
'Arthdal Chronicles' likely to have second season
-
2
S. Korean city calls for early return of U.S. base sites
-
3
(2nd LD) Moon in New York for summit with Trump, U.N. session
-
4
In talks with Trump, Moon vows 'reasonable' sharing of defense cost
-
5
(2nd LD) Trump says N. Korea not breaking summit deal, Moon expects historic N. Korea-U.S. summit