Tuesday's weather forecast
All Headlines 09:00 September 24, 2019
SEOUL, Sept. 24 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Tuesday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 26/15 Sunny 0
Incheon 24/16 Sunny 0
Suwon 26/14 Sunny 0
Cheongju 26/14 Sunny 0
Daejeon 26/13 Sunny 0
Chuncheon 26/12 Sunny 0
Gangneung 26/14 Sunny 0
Jeonju 25/14 Sunny 0
Gwangju 26/14 Sunny 0
Jeju 24/19 Sunny 0
Daegu 26/15 Sunny 0
Busan 25/17 Sunny 0
(END)
