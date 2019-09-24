Hyundai, Kia to recall about 42,000 units of Tucson and Sportage
SEOUL, Sept. 24 (Yonhap) -- Hyundai Motor and Kia Motors plan to recall about 42,000 units of their diesel-powered SUVs due to defects in exhaust parts, the Ministry of Environment said Tuesday.
The ministry said it has approved the two automakers' plan to repair defective exhaust systems of two of their SUV models -- Tucson 2.0 of Hyundai Motor and Sportage 2.0 of Kia Motors.
A total of 41,505 cars -- 21,720 units of Tucson 2.0 manufactured from June 29 last year to June 15 this year and 19,785 units of Sportage 2.0 built between last year's June 29 and this year's June 14 -- will be recalled, beginning Wednesday, for the repairs, the ministry said.
The cars to be recalled have a diesel particulate filter impaired by malfunctioning exhaust gas temperature control software, which results in a warning light from the onboard diagnostics system, it explained.
Hyundai and Kia plan to replace the defective parts free of charge.
In 2017, the two automakers recalled 210,000 units of Tucson and Sportage SUVs for separate problems.
