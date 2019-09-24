Seoul to run annual welcome week for foreign tourists
SEOUL, Sept. 24 (Yonhap) -- The Seoul city government said Tuesday it will host an annual tourist week late this month, offering various discounts, events and festivals to foreign tourists.
"The Seoul Welcome Week 2019 will run from Sept. 27-Oct. 6," Joo Yong-tae, head of the city's tourist bureau, said.
The large-scale event provides discounts from over 190 partner companies in the six main tourist sectors, including accommodation, dining, shopping, performance, exhibition, and entertainment, the official said
Notably, "Seoul Welcome Week Online Card" is set to be issued, with its details on discounts and event schedules to be available via the Welcome Week homepage (http:// seoulwelcomeweek.com).
Foreign tourists can also get free tickets for Seoul Music Festival featuring K-pop to be held at Gwanghwamun Square in downtown Seoul.
The special week overlaps with China's week-long national holiday that starts on Oct. 1.
Seoul city, in collaboration with C-trip, China's largest online travel agency, will invite 15 Chinese power bloggers with 4.7 million followers during the festival in order to promote Korean tourism and food, the official added.
(END)
