White House: Moon, Trump reaffirm that alliance remains linchpin of peace
By Lee Haye-ah
WASHINGTON, Sept. 23 (Yonhap) -- South Korean President Moon Jae-in and U.S. President Donald Trump reaffirmed Monday that the alliance between the two countries remains a linchpin of peace and security on the Korean Peninsula and beyond, the White House said.
Moon and Trump held talks on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly in New York and discussed issues related to the South Korea-U.S. alliance, including efforts to denuclearize North Korea, White House deputy press secretary Hogan Gidley said in a statement.
"The two leaders reaffirmed that the United States-Republic of Korea alliance remains the linchpin of peace and security on the Korean Peninsula and in the region, and they discussed ways to further strengthen the alliance, including through the quick conclusion of a new military burden sharing agreement before the end of 2019," he said.
The description of the alliance as a "linchpin" appears to underscore Washington's commitment to the relationship in the face of concerns of a chasm caused in part by Seoul's decision to withdraw from a military intelligence-sharing pact with Japan despite U.S. opposition.
Trump has also made clear he wants Seoul to contribute more to the upkeep of 28,500 American troops stationed in the South.
Moon and Trump also discussed efforts to denuclearize the North.
"President Trump spoke about his relationship with Chairman Kim Jong Un and is confident that Chairman Kim will fulfill commitments made during the historic Singapore and Hanoi Summits," Gidley said, referring to the first and second summit between Trump and Kim.
"President Trump and President Moon reaffirmed their commitment to continue close communication in the coming months," he added.
hague@yna.co.kr
(END)
