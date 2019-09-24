Korea's trade promotion agency opens 2 new offices in China
SEOUL, Sept. 24 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's state-run trade promotion agency said Tuesday it opened two new offices in China to help local exporters tap deeper into the world's No.2 economy.
The two new offices, located in Harbin in Heilongjiang Province and Changchun in Jilin Province, will help Korean companies to expand in the northern areas of China, according to the Korea Trade-Investment Promotion Agency (KOTRA).
With the two new offices, the number of KOTRA offices in China, South Korea's biggest trade partner, increases to 21.
The South Korean government has been rolling out its so-called New Northern Policy, centering on expanding economic ties with new partners in the northern region. Harbin and Changchun are also significant as they are easily accessible from Russia and Mongolia, KOTRA said.
South Korean firms can especially find business opportunities in consumer goods, foodstuffs and renewable energy industries in Harbin, while Changchun is attractive in terms of auto parts and health care products, according to KOTRA.
South Korea's exports, meanwhile, fell 21.8 percent from a year earlier in the first 20 days of September, according to the Korea Customs Service. In August, exports extended their on-year fall to a ninth consecutive month.
colin@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
BTS leader donates 100 mln won for students with hearing impairments
-
2
Police identify suspect in serial murder case from 1980s
-
3
'Arthdal Chronicles' likely to have second season
-
4
(LEAD) Police identify suspect in serial murder case from 1980s
-
5
S. Korea raises typhoon alert level to 'vigilance' from 'attention'
-
1
Police identify suspect in serial murder case from 1980s
-
2
(LEAD) Police identify suspect in serial murder case from 1980s
-
3
Typhoon Tapah forecast to bring heavy rain to southern S. Korea
-
4
S. Korea raises typhoon alert level to 'vigilance' from 'attention'
-
5
Typhoon Tapah approaching S. Korea's southern island of Jeju
-
1
'Arthdal Chronicles' likely to have second season
-
2
S. Korean city calls for early return of U.S. base sites
-
3
(2nd LD) Moon in New York for summit with Trump, U.N. session
-
4
In talks with Trump, Moon vows 'reasonable' sharing of defense cost
-
5
TWICE returns with cheering house music, without Japanese member