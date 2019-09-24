Seoul stocks trim earlier losses late Tuesday morning
SEOUL, Sept. 24 (Yonhap) -- Seoul stocks trimmed earlier losses late Tuesday morning ahead of the planned U.S.-China trade talks next month.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) fell 0.40 points, or 0.02 percent, to 2,091.30 as of 11:20 a.m. The local stock market advanced in the past 12 sessions on trade hopes.
Investors still expect the world's two biggest economies to come up with progress in the talks in coming weeks, analysts said.
U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said at the United Nations General Assembly on Sept. 23 (local time) that the trade talks would resume next week, and the U.S. asked Chinese officials to delay their planned trip to U.S. farms after working-level talks last week.
U.S. President Donald Trump said last week he doesn't feel he needs to secure an agreement before next year's election, weighing on sentiment.
Large-cap stocks were mixed.
Market bellwether Samsung Electronics fell 0.5 percent, but No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix rose 0.2 percent. Top carmaker Hyundai Motor climbed 0.4 percent, and No. 1 auto parts maker Hyundai Mobis jumped 3 percent, but leading wireless services provider SK Telecom declined 0.2 percent.
Hyundai affiliate shares advanced as Hyundai Motor Group announced Monday it will form a US$4 billion joint venture with Ireland-based autonomous vehicle startup Aptiv next year to develop a self-driving platform.
The local currency was trading at 1,193.90 won against the U.S. dollar, up 0.10 won from the previous session's close.
(END)
