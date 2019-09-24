U.S., N. Korea likely to hold working-level nuke talks within 2-3 weeks: Seoul
SEOUL, Sept. 24 (Yonhap) -- The United States and North Korea are expected to resume working-level nuclear talks within two or three weeks, South Korea's spy agency said Tuesday.
If the two sides can reach an agreement at the upcoming talks, U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un could hold their third summit this year, lawmakers quoted the National Intelligence Service (NIS) as saying.
The NIS held a closed-door briefing to the chiefs of political parties sitting on the parliamentary intelligence committee.
During their summit in New York on Monday, South Korean President Moon Jae-in and Trump agreed to expedite the peace process on the Korean Peninsula on the basis of last year's Singapore summit deal between Washington and Pyongyang.
The NIS added that, depending the outcome of nuclear negotiations with the U.S., the North's leader could visit South Korea in November to attend a special summit between the South and members of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN).
South Korea plans to host the special summit in the southern port city of Busan on Nov. 25-26 in an effort to promote ties with the ASEAN.
The spy agency said Kim Jong-un could make his fifth visit to China for a summit with Chinese President Xi Jinping.
"If Kim visits China, the location may be near China's border with North Korea or three northeastern provinces in China," the NIS added.
sooyeon@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
BTS leader donates 100 mln won for students with hearing impairments
-
2
Police identify suspect in serial murder case from 1980s
-
3
'Arthdal Chronicles' likely to have second season
-
4
(LEAD) Police identify suspect in serial murder case from 1980s
-
5
S. Korea raises typhoon alert level to 'vigilance' from 'attention'
-
1
Police identify suspect in serial murder case from 1980s
-
2
(LEAD) Police identify suspect in serial murder case from 1980s
-
3
Typhoon Tapah forecast to bring heavy rain to southern S. Korea
-
4
S. Korea raises typhoon alert level to 'vigilance' from 'attention'
-
5
Typhoon Tapah approaching S. Korea's southern island of Jeju
-
1
'Arthdal Chronicles' likely to have second season
-
2
S. Korean city calls for early return of U.S. base sites
-
3
(2nd LD) Moon in New York for summit with Trump, U.N. session
-
4
In talks with Trump, Moon vows 'reasonable' sharing of defense cost
-
5
(2nd LD) Trump says N. Korea not breaking summit deal, Moon expects historic N. Korea-U.S. summit