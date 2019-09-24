(LEAD) More and effective fiscal spending key to boosting Korean economy: Fitch
(ATTN: UPDATES with additional remarks, more information in paras 7-10)
By Byun Duk-kun
SEOUL, Sept. 24 (Yonhap) -- South Korea appears to be taking necessary measures to boost its slowing economy with a "sizable fiscal stimulus" package, but the success of its steps will depend on where and how the additional money is spent, a senior official from Fitch Ratings said Tuesday.
"Of greater relevance from a ratings perspective is the significantly looser fiscal stance envisaged in the new 2020 budget's medium-term outlook compared with previous budgets," said Jeremy Zook, lead sovereign analyst for Korea at the global ratings firm.
"This could exert more meaningful pressure on the sovereign credit profile than the short-term loosening, though the fiscal pressures would be mitigated if spending were effectively targeted at boosting productivity and potential growth," the Hong Kong-based analyst said in a media briefing held shortly before a conference in Seoul.
Seoul earlier submitted a budget bill seeking a 9 percent spike in its annual spending for 2020 to a record high 513 trillion won (US$429 billion).
Zook noted South Korea's looser medium-term fiscal policy will inevitably lead to increased public debt, pushing up the debt-to-GDP ratio to 39 percent in 2020, which will still be in line with the median of other similarly rated countries -- but up to 46 percent in 2023, which he said "could trigger a negative action" on the country's sovereign rating.
Still, that too will depend on how effectively the additional fiscal spending is targeted, he said.
The importance of fiscal policy for South Korea may further expand because the country may be running out of other policy options, Zook noted.
Fitch expects the Bank of Korea (BOK) to again slash its policy rate by 25 basis points to 1.25 percent before the year's end but to keep "the rate on hold throughout 2020 because of high and rising household debt," he said.
The country's overall household debt, including credit spending, came to a record high of 1,556.1 trillion won as of end-June, up 1.1 percent from three months earlier, marking a sharp acceleration from the 0.2 percent on-quarter growth in the first quarter.
The BOK cut the base rate by a quarter percentage point to 1.5 percent in July. Its next rate-setting meeting is slated for Oct. 16.
In August, Fitch kept its sovereign rating for South Korea steady at AA-, one of the highest for countries in the region and fourth-highest on Fitch's ratings table.
Zook noted, however, the South Korean economy will continue to face headwind created by the U.S.-China trade war, as well as its own trade spat with Japan.
"Korea's economy is one of the most negatively impacted globally by the escalation in the U.S.-China trade war. Japan and Korea's removals of each other from their respective whitelists of trusted export partners is a further headwind for growth by disrupting supply chains and creating uncertainties for Korean firms," he told the media briefing.
bdk@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
BTS leader donates 100 mln won for students with hearing impairments
-
2
Police identify suspect in serial murder case from 1980s
-
3
'Arthdal Chronicles' likely to have second season
-
4
(LEAD) Police identify suspect in serial murder case from 1980s
-
5
S. Korea raises typhoon alert level to 'vigilance' from 'attention'
-
1
Police identify suspect in serial murder case from 1980s
-
2
(LEAD) Police identify suspect in serial murder case from 1980s
-
3
Typhoon Tapah forecast to bring heavy rain to southern S. Korea
-
4
S. Korea raises typhoon alert level to 'vigilance' from 'attention'
-
5
Typhoon Tapah approaching S. Korea's southern island of Jeju
-
1
'Arthdal Chronicles' likely to have second season
-
2
S. Korean city calls for early return of U.S. base sites
-
3
In talks with Trump, Moon vows 'reasonable' sharing of defense cost
-
4
Fire at nursing hospital leaves two dead, 19 injured
-
5
(2nd LD) Moon in New York for summit with Trump, U.N. session