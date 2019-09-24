Police summon K-pop star Seungri over gambling charges
SEOUL, Sept. 24 (Yonhap) -- Seungri, a former member of the K-pop boy band BIGBANG, was questioned by police on Tuesday over his alleged overseas gambling.
Dressed in formal attire, the disgraced K-pop star arrived at a police investigative unit in eastern Seoul at 10:40 a.m.
Seungri quickly walked past some journalists, who asked him about allegations that he regularly gambled in foreign countries and illegally secured gambling funds.
It was his second interrogation following one on Aug. 28, when he apologized for "causing deep worries."
Last month, police booked Seungri and Yang Hyun-suk, the former CEO of BIGBANG's management agency, YG Entertainment, over the gambling allegations.
Both Seungri, whose legal name is Lee Seung-hyun, and Yang are charged with illegal gambling and Foreign Exchange Transactions Act violations.
Prior to the overseas gambling allegations, Seungri was referred to the prosecution in June on embezzlement and pimping charges.
He ceased all entertainment activities in March after a nightclub he was associated with became subject to an investigation over drug and sexual abuse.
