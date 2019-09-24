Delta ups stake in Korean Air's parent firm to 10 pct
SEOUL, Sept. 24 (Yonhap) -- Delta Air Lines, Inc. said Tuesday it has increased its stake in Hanjin KAL, the parent company of Korean Air Lines Co., to 10 percent in what it called a long-term investment.
In a report to the main bourse operator Korea Exchange, Delta said its stake in Hanjin KAL increased to 10 percent from 9.21 percent.
Delta has said the purpose of its investment in Hanjin KAL is aimed at strengthening business ties with Korean Air, not at affecting the management rights.
Delta and Korean Air formed a joint venture last year to collaborate on the industry's most robust trans-Pacific routes, providing customers with access to more than 290 U.S. destinations and over 80 in Asia.
kyongae.choi@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
BTS leader donates 100 mln won for students with hearing impairments
-
2
Police identify suspect in serial murder case from 1980s
-
3
'Arthdal Chronicles' likely to have second season
-
4
(LEAD) Police identify suspect in serial murder case from 1980s
-
5
S. Korea raises typhoon alert level to 'vigilance' from 'attention'
-
1
Police identify suspect in serial murder case from 1980s
-
2
(LEAD) Police identify suspect in serial murder case from 1980s
-
3
Typhoon Tapah forecast to bring heavy rain to southern S. Korea
-
4
S. Korea raises typhoon alert level to 'vigilance' from 'attention'
-
5
Typhoon Tapah approaching S. Korea's southern island of Jeju
-
1
'Arthdal Chronicles' likely to have second season
-
2
S. Korean city calls for early return of U.S. base sites
-
3
(2nd LD) Moon in New York for summit with Trump, U.N. session
-
4
In talks with Trump, Moon vows 'reasonable' sharing of defense cost
-
5
(2nd LD) Trump says N. Korea not breaking summit deal, Moon expects historic N. Korea-U.S. summit