2 firms fined over selling solar modules disguised as Korean products
By Kim Kwang-tae
SEJONG, Sept. 24 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's customs agency said Tuesday that it has fined two smaller firms a combined 130 million won (US$109,000) for selling solar modules that were disguised as having been made in South Korea.
The two firms are accused of shipping 2.54 million solar modules worth 434.3 billion won to companies in the U.S. and the Europe between September 2013 and August 2019 after falsely marking the place of origin of the products as South Korea.
The two companies imported solar cells from Taiwan and Malaysia before assembling them into solar modules for exports, the Korea Customs Service said, without identifying the two companies.
The customs agency has referred the case to prosecutors for indictment.
Those who fail to indicate the true origin on goods can face up to five years in prison or fines up to 100 million won if convicted on charges of violating the Foreign Trade Act.
