Former USFK base near border to turn into history park

The Gyeonggi government and the South Korean defense ministry signed a land swap deal concerning the former Camp Greaves base in June 2014. Under the deal, the province will build an alternative military base with barracks, warehouse, auto repair shop and training facilities on a nearby lot covering 259,361 square meters at an expense of 37.8 billion won (US$31.7 million). In return, the defense ministry will offer the former Camp Greaves land covering 118,714 square meters and the Gyeonggi government will build the history park there at a cost of 11.5 billion won.