Award-winning pianist Lim Dong-min comes back with maturity
By Kim Boram
SEOUL, Sept. 24 (Yonhap) -- Award-winning pianist Lim Dong-min said Tuesday that his new album reflects his musical maturity and delicate interpretation after an eight-year hiatus.
His third album, titled "Chopin & Schumann," will be released on Friday, and his solo recitals will be held in five cities including Seoul in October and November.
It will be the first time in eight years that Lim, 39, has published an album, and it is his first nationwide tour in that period.
"I've prepared for this project for about a year. I've prepared and studied a lot," the pianist said in a press conference held in central Seoul. "When I heard the album, the recording was very good. It's well-made."
He said the latest album highlights his emotional and technical maturity.
"I think I made a near-perfect album this time in terms of piano skills and emotion. And I had a little bit of a different interpretation from the previous one, eight years ago," he said. "I played the piano with full enthusiasm when I was younger, but now, I first take a delicate and intellectual approach and then return to the enthusiastic state."
Lim gained fame in South Korea after tying for third prize with his brother Dong-hyek at the 2005 International Frederick Chopin Piano Competition in Warsaw, where there was no second-prize winner.
He and his brother were the first South Koreans to be on the top list at the event, one of the world's most prestigious piano contests, before Cho Seong-jin clinched first prize 10 years later.
As a fan of the Polish composer, he chose Frederic Chopin's repertoire of Scherzos Nos. 1-4 for his new album, along with Robert Schumann's "Scenes From Childhood," to express the contrast between the two Romantic composers.
"Chopin's Scherzo is very dramatic and has many techniques, while I was attracted by Schumann's sensitivity and sincerity," he said.
The pieces will be played at his upcoming recitals starting on Oct. 28 in Seoul.
brk@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
BTS leader donates 100 mln won for students with hearing impairments
-
2
Police identify suspect in serial murder case from 1980s
-
3
'Arthdal Chronicles' likely to have second season
-
4
(LEAD) Police identify suspect in serial murder case from 1980s
-
5
S. Korea raises typhoon alert level to 'vigilance' from 'attention'
-
1
Police identify suspect in serial murder case from 1980s
-
2
(LEAD) Police identify suspect in serial murder case from 1980s
-
3
Typhoon Tapah forecast to bring heavy rain to southern S. Korea
-
4
S. Korea raises typhoon alert level to 'vigilance' from 'attention'
-
5
Typhoon Tapah approaching S. Korea's southern island of Jeju
-
1
'Arthdal Chronicles' likely to have second season
-
2
S. Korean city calls for early return of U.S. base sites
-
3
Fire at nursing hospital leaves two dead, 19 injured
-
4
In talks with Trump, Moon vows 'reasonable' sharing of defense cost
-
5
Moon, U.N. chief discuss Korea peace process, climate change